3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $200,000

Great Starter home or Investment Property. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with kitchen that has been opened up to the dining room. There has been lots of updates including kitchen, baths, furnace vents, insulation and some of the windows. Exterior is being scraped and Painted. Comfortable and Cozy. Call or text Susan Goodwin @ 307-251-0745

