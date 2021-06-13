 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $200,000

This charming one level ranch-style home in a quiet neighborhood is sure to please! Gleaming hardwood floors greet you upon entering the formal living room. This home boasts a master bedroom with private bath, along with two additional bedrooms and a second bathroom. Spacious family room with a cozy reading nook and newer carpet throughout make this an ideal home for a young family.

