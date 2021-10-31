3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $205,000

This home is ranch style featuring 1152 square feet on main/entry level with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property has a large fenced backyard with a covered porch and sprinkler system. Some upgrades have been made to this home including a new roof and gutters, fresh paint and two brand new windows in the living room and dining room areas and new flooring in all bedrooms hallway and living room. For more information or a private showing call Sherry Gallagher at 307-247-9166.