 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $205,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $205,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $205,000

Completely re-modeled home with 2 conforming bedrooms and 1.5 bath area's. A 3rd non-conforming bedroom or den area in the finished basement. All new paint, carpet, tile flooring, new kitchen with new stainless appliances, bath area's with tile work and backsplashes. New and classey light and plumbing fixtures. Oversized attached 1 car garage. New exterior paint and landscaping. Fenced back yard with lots of shade. Call Brad for more information or private tour. 307-251-4141

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News