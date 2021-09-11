3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $205,000

Completely re-modeled home with 2 conforming bedrooms and 1.5 bath area's. A 3rd non-conforming bedroom or den area in the finished basement. All new paint, carpet, tile flooring, new kitchen with new stainless appliances, bath area's with tile work and backsplashes. New and classey light and plumbing fixtures. Oversized attached 1 car garage. New exterior paint and landscaping. Fenced back yard with lots of shade. Call Brad for more information or private tour. 307-251-4141