 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $205,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $205,000

Charming one level Paradise Valley home! Three bedrooms, two baths, and two living spaces. Nice sized kitchen with attached dining area. Central air! Great shade trees and manual sprinkler system. Covered patio and garden area. Oversized two car garage with shop area. Home is move-in ready and carpets have been professionally cleaned. Call Debra Moerke 267-8394 or Chris Larramendy 262-7048 with Stratton Real Estate to view.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kanye era comes to end in Cody

Kanye era comes to end in Cody

About a month ago he put his commercial properties off Big Horn Avenue up for sale and about a week later followed suit when he put his ranch on the market.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News