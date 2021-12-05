3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $207,000

Updated, clean and move-in ready twin home on Casper's west side. Pride of ownership makes this one stand out from the rest. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open concept kitchen/living/dining. New flooring/carpet throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, new interior paint, beautiful back deck with landscaped yard, garden area with raspberry bushes and colorful perennials. To see this home, call Trish Ades (307) 797-4625 Or Stacey Balster (307) 259-0592 @ Real Estate Leaders