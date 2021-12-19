3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $209,999

Valley Hills Home! Near parks, shopping and schools, this wonderfully cared for home awaits you! Hardwoods and light bring a smile from your very first step inside. New windows and steel siding mean lower maintenance and utility needs for years to come! Enormous backyard makes dreams of backyard bliss a reality. Whether you are downsizing, buying for the first time or just ready for a one-level home: this is the one. Call Rusty 307-267-1998 or Richele, 307-259-5286 with No Place Like Home to tour!