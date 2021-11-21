3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $210,000

West side adorable home! This cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is in excellent condition and a perfect place to call home! Priced to sell fast! Call Janet Reinhart at 307-262-0361 for your personal tour! Even includes the "White picket fence" - also features central air, sprinkler system, beautiful mature landscaping, awesome large storage unit and covered front porch. WILL NOT LAST LONG! CHECK IT OUT TODAY OR TOMORROW: Open Saturday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m.