3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $213,000

Pride of Ownership! This 2 Story Townhome features an updated Kitchen with lots of cabinets, breakfast bar, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The 14' x 19' living room has a sliding glass door that steps out onto the new covered deck and into the fenced backyard. Also on the main level is the spacious 1/2 bath laundry room combination which includes the Washer & Dryer. The Upper Level is where the 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bath are located. The 10' x 19' Master Bedroom is complete with the 3/4 bath