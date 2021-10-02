 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $214,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $214,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $214,000

Charming 3 bed, 1.75 bath tri-level home located in a quiet neighborhood. This home features updated kitchen and baths. The lower level family room can be used as an 4th bedroom. Enjoy summer evenings on the large deck in the private backyard. Newer windows, vinyl siding, sprinkler system and more. Large 2 car garage is a great addition to this home with plenty of workspace. Contact Shay Wolf with House Real Estate for your personal tour at 307-258-1470. GotCasperHomes.com

