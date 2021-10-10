 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $215,000

This home is ranch style featuring 1152 square feet on main/entry level with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property has a large fenced backyard with a covered porch and sprinkler system. Some upgrades have been made to this home including a new roof and gutters, fresh paint and two brand new windows in the living room and dining room areas. For more information or a private showing call Sherry Gallagher at 307-247-9166.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News