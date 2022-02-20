 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $215,000

The perfect home! This 1 1/2 story twin home highlights a master bedroom with bath on the main floor. Spacious open concept which includes the kitchen, dining area, and half bath of the living room. Vaulted ceilings. Paving stone patio. Laundry is up stairs near a cozy seating area. Two bedrooms and a full bath are all on the upper level as well. New laminate flooring being put in throughout! Two car garage. Call Debra Moerke & Chris Larramendy to view. 237-1777

