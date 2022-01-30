3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $215,000

Don't miss your chance at this centrally located and cozy ranch style home. The main floor contains a living room with hardwood floors, dining room, updated kitchen, two good sized bedrooms, and an updated full bath. The walkout basement contains a large family room, larger conforming bedroom, 3/4 bath, and laundry room. The east facing backyard boasts a nice deck and covered patio with built-in firepit. The garage is oversized and would make a great workshop. This lot has alley access with RV/boat parking.