3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $215,000

Don't miss your chance at this centrally located and cozy ranch style home. The main floor contains a living room with hardwood floors, dining room, updated kitchen, two good sized bedrooms, and an updated full bath. The walkout basement contains a large family room, larger conforming bedroom, 3/4 bath, and laundry room. The east facing backyard boasts a nice deck and covered patio with built-in firepit. The garage is oversized and would make a great workshop. This lot has alley access with RV/boat parking.

