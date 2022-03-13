3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $220,000

Great floor plan in this large twin home located in South Casper! Main level offers large living area with vaulted ceilings open to the kitchen and dining area! Your master bedroom is separated from the other bedrooms with full bath and large walk-in closet! Upstairs you will find 2 more large bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry area. Fully fenced backyard with sliders from the dining room right out to your back deck! Central air and attached 2 car garage!