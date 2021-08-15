 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $220,000

Bi-level style on quiet street in Paradise Valley. This home features 3 bedrooms & 1.75 baths on the main floor, roomy living room with a wood fireplace, good size kitchen and dining room that opens onto the deck. The lower level has a family room with another fireplace, large storage/laundry room, under stairs storage and 2 car garage. Good size backyard with a shed completes this house. Make this your own when you finish to your style. For your personal tour please contact Laurel Lunstrum at 307-267-9460

