3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $220,000

Look no further! This updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with a full basement is sure to impress. Its located on a quiet street on Casper's west side close to restaurants, schools, and shopping. It's sure to meet all of your aesthetic pleasures with its updated bathrooms, luxury vinyl-plank flooring through-out the main level, and concrete countertops in the kitchen! A one car garage with RV parking, sprinkler system and large sized backyard completes this charming home.

