 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $220,000

This 3bedroom 1.5bathroom, 1,508 sq ft home was built it 1961 and is located right next Kelly Walsh High School. The house features beautiful hardwood floors with gorgeous beams throughout the home. The backyard is a wonderful size with an included shed and outdoor fireplace. Centrally located in Casper, can easily get anywhere in town.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News