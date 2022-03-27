 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $225,000

Super Clean Turn-Key-Ready TownHome located in desirable East Casper! **Check out the 3-D Virtual Tour at www.REL247.com.** Located in the Surrey Ridge development with a Homeowners Association taking care of the Exterior Maintenance so you can Relax & enjoy life! 3-Bedrooms, 3-Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, Recently re-finished Hardwood Floors, Gas Fireplace, Tankless Water Heater, Water Softener & all Appliances Included! Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ Real Estate Leaders (307-262-4372) to see this home today!

