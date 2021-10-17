 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $225,000

Neat and clean Bi-level style home in a great neighborhood! Updates throughout including new kitchen and bathrooms with granite tops, tile work and stainless kitchen appliances, interior and exterior paint, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, new water heater, and more. Covered back deck and new front porch. The home is a Vivant smart home and all equipment is paid! Very efficient home with hot water gas heat and evaporative cooling. Call Brad @ 307-251-4141for more information.

