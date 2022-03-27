 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $225,000

This Home has been fully remodeled to include New Floors, New Interior Paint, New Kitchen and Bathrooms, New Stainless Steel Appliances and Much More throughout the entire house! Call The Michael Houck Real Estate Team at 307-462-2622 to see this awesome Home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News