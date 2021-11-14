Move-in ready! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car attached garage home. Enjoy an open concept layout, updated bathrooms, and a large backyard. Enjoy your large master, newer windows throughout, walk-in closets and RV Parking. For more information or a personal tour, call Amy Dykes at Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group at (307) 258-8766 or call Shae Cady-Kimble at (307) 277-9089.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $226,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The former Casper home of Mick and Susie McMurry sold for $5.264 million. It was originally listed for $24.5 million.
The shooting victim was found dead in an East 12th Street home early Friday morning, Casper police said.
Grizzly 399 and her four cubs took a nighttime stroll through Jackson on Tuesday.
The program allows a judge to mandate a twice daily breathalyzer test for those awaiting trial on alcohol charges. Any failed test or excessively late arrival — depending on the county — leads to immediate arrest.
Congress recently passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, and experts say the measure could help remedy longstanding issues in Wyoming.
In announcing the bill's signing, Gordon noted he had already committed to challenging vaccine mandates prior to the special session.
Upwards of 100 people, mainly workers and their families at a Wheatland coal-fired power plant, turned out for the protest.
Wyoming nursing home staff are among the least vaccinated in the nation, with about 40% of employees unvaccinated as of mid October.
CASPER—It is with great sorrow that we announce our beloved Wanda has passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center due …
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take up the case of Shakeel Kahn, a Casper doctor convicted of prescribing major amounts of opioids in exchange for cash.