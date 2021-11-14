3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $226,000

Move-in ready! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car attached garage home. Enjoy an open concept layout, updated bathrooms, and a large backyard. Enjoy your large master, newer windows throughout, walk-in closets and RV Parking. For more information or a personal tour, call Amy Dykes at Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group at (307) 258-8766 or call Shae Cady-Kimble at (307) 277-9089.