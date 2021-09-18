 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $226,500

Updates everywhere! This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home has been completely remodeled. New features include siding, flooring, new bathrooms, new kitchen, paint, lighting, and much more! With beautiful cabinetry and an open concept, an attached garage, and a good-sized yard, this home won’t last long! For more information, call Amy Dykes at Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group at (307) 258-8766 or call Shae Cady Kimble at Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group at (307) 277-9089.

