 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $229,900

Gorgeous and inviting wood floors throughout the upper level of this home! Three bedrooms upstairs, with two non-conforming bedrooms in the basement offers plenty of space! A tiled walk-in shower gives the main level bathroom a luxurious feel. A large back yard with a covered sun porch, a concrete pad for a camper and plenty of space to play or garden! Home is conveniently located close to shopping, but in a neighborhood off the beaten path! Call Ryan Andrews to schedule a showing today! 307.351.1145

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News