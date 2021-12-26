Gorgeous and inviting wood floors throughout the upper level of this home! Three bedrooms upstairs, with two non-conforming bedrooms in the basement offers plenty of space! A tiled walk-in shower gives the main level bathroom a luxurious feel. A large back yard with a covered sun porch, a concrete pad for a camper and plenty of space to play or garden! Home is conveniently located close to shopping, but in a neighborhood off the beaten path! Call Ryan Andrews to schedule a showing today! 307.351.1145
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $229,900
