3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $230,000

Paradise Valley bi-level home with over 2500 sq. ft. It features 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths on the main floor, roomy living room with a wood fireplace, good size kitchen and dining room that opens onto the deck. The lower level has a family room with another fireplace, large storage/laundry room, under stairs storage and 2 car garage. Good size backyard with a shed for extra storage. Make this your own when you finish to your style. For your personal tour please call/text Laurel Lunstrum @ 307-267-9460