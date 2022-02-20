3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $230,000

come check this new listing out before it is gone. Located on the west side of town with walking distance to parks and stores this ranch style home brings much charm and is a must see. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bath, 1 car garage, central air, has been upgraded and offers much more. Call John Trost over at Broker One Real Estate at 307-259-0716 for your private tour. With all the calls and appointments we have decided to have an open House Today February 18th from 10 am to 12 pm.