 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $232,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $232,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $232,000

Cute, clean, one-level home across the street from Casper's Municipal Golf Course. This charmer offers an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, breakfast bar and an open living room. The master bedroom is complete with a 5-piece en suite bath. This home also features two additional bedrooms and a second bathroom. Boasting a fully fenced yard, two car detached garage and a covered deck overlooking the golf course, off-street parking and alley access!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News