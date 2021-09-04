 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $232,750

Charming home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths all on one level! Large open kitchen, living and dining areas with an adjoining sunroom. The hardwood floors have been beautifully refinished. There are two fireplaces to keep you cozy in the fall/winter and central air for year-round comfort. The large family room features a fireplace and bay window.

