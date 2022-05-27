 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $235,000

Like new and move-in ready. This 2017 Ashby Construction home features three bedrooms, two full baths, vaulted ceilings, a dining area, a spacious laundry room, hardwood floors in the kitchen, central air, and much more. Great fenced yard for summer barbeques and a single car garage for your parking convenience. A must-see. Call or text for more info or to view Mary or Paul Petersen at 307-262-1345 or 307-277-2759

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News