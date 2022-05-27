3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $235,000

Like new and move-in ready. This 2017 Ashby Construction home features three bedrooms, two full baths, vaulted ceilings, a dining area, a spacious laundry room, hardwood floors in the kitchen, central air, and much more. Great fenced yard for summer barbeques and a single car garage for your parking convenience. A must-see. Call or text for more info or to view Mary or Paul Petersen at 307-262-1345 or 307-277-2759