3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $239,000

Completely remodeled ranch style home on corner lot. Elegant fresh paint throughout. All new appliances. One level living. Three bedrooms including a huge master suite w/ walk in closet. New flooring, windows, electrical, water heater, kitchen & baths. Brick and steel siding. Oversized detached 2 car garage and attached toy garage. Space for RV parking. Contact Ashley 307-262-5132 for more info.

