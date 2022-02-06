 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $239,900

Beautiful and recently remodeled westside home. This home was renovated approximately two years ago from top to bottom. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a single detached garage. This property is within walking distance to all levels and schooling and shopping is a short drive away. For your personal tour, contact Steve Freel with Platinum Properties of Casper, 307-259-1276.

