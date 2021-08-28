3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $239,900

Move in Ready! This Eastside Ranch style home features all new flooring, new cabinets and countertops, both baths have been redone with marble surrounds, new flooring and vanities, 2 large egress windows in the lower level and new Anderson windows upstairs, new trim and doors, newer roof and modern electric panel, and newer appliances. This home also features a huge covered patio and large back yard with alley access. Beautiful yard with sprinkler system. Don't miss this one!