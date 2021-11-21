 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $239,900

Don't miss out on this charming updated downtown house! This home features an open floor plan with exposed beams, electric fireplace, new flooring, a gorgeous 5 piece bath, and a hidden bonus loft you'll have to check out for yourself! Enjoy the private covered deck for outside living and walk-out basement with a private backyard. Only 5 minutes walk from Grant St. Grocery, this downtown home will not last long!

