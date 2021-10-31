3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $240,000

1-Level home located in the County with all utilities! **Check out the 3-D Virtual Tour at (www.REL247.com).** 3-Bedrooms, 1.5-Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, Hardwood Floors, Tile, Vinyl Windows, Updated Electrical, Architectural Roof & a huge fully fenced backyard with Storage Shed. Lots of updates in this home. Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ Real Estate Leaders (307-262-4372) to see this home today!