3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $245,000

This duplex sits on a corner lot in a convenient, central Casper location near schools, shops, and restaurants! Each unit includes its own entrance as well as a kitchen, living room, laundry room, 1-2 bedrooms, and a bathroom with separate electrical panels. This home is in good condition with some updates in unit 1 including laminate flooring and kitchen improvements as well as vinyl siding and an architectural roof. Being sold in "As is where is" condition. Schedule your personal tour today!