 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $249,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $249,900

Come tour this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, bi-level home in Paradise Valley! Main level features a large kitchen and dining area great for cooking all your Holiday meals! Living room with an additional large bonus room over the garage with endless possibilities! 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and sliders out to your covered back deck! Lower level is cozy with a family room with gas fireplace, 3rd bedroom, bath and craft/office room! Central air, RV parking with hookups and attached 2 car garage!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News