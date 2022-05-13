 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $249,900

Four-level home in the Mesa development includes 9-foot main floor ceilings, Koch brand cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & gas range top. The 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are all on the same level upstairs. The main level is an open concept kitchen and living room with a stepdown to the laundry area, a 3rd full bathroom and garage entry. Unfinished basement. This home is being sold as-is where-is, No FHA/VA/WCDA. Dorie G Nelson@Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190.

