3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $250,000

Home sweet home on the range is where you will find this hidden gem, on over 2.5 acres in the River Meadows Subdivision. Single level 1973 manufactured home with an oversized two car detached garage and a large covered patio created to enjoy the great outdoors. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths with a convenient floor plan of private bedroom quarters and open living space. Living room includes a corner pellet stove as an additional heat source, open to the dining area and large equipped kitchen.