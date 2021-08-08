 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $250,000

1-Level home located in the County with all utilities! **Check out the 3-D Virtual Tour at (www.REL247.com).** 3-Bedrooms, 1.5-Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, Hardwood Floors, Tile, Vinyl Windows, Updated Electrical, Architectural Roof & a huge fully fenced backyard with Storage Shed. Lots of updates in this home. Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ Real Estate Leaders (307-262-4372) to see this home today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News