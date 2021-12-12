3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $252,000

Come tour this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, bi-level home in Paradise Valley! Main level features a large kitchen and dining area great for cooking all your Holiday meals! Living room with an additional large bonus room over the garage with endless possibilities! 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and sliders out to your covered back deck! Lower level is cozy with a family room with gas fireplace, 3rd bedroom, bath and craft/office room! Central air, RV parking with hookups and attached 2 car garage!