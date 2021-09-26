 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $257,500

Contact Phil (307) 267-4711 for your tour of this home! Two large bedrooms upstairs and one non-conforming in the basement. Features a large corner lot who's road always get snowplowed! Warm up next to one of the two wood burning fireplaces on chilly fall nights. The kitchen is spacious and has nice stainless appliances that will stay, and a garden window. Beautiful real hardwood floors and sturdy mid century construction make this a solid investment.

