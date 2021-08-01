3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $264,900

One Level living with large lot, large garage, and RV Parking. Home features include a master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms one contains a walk in closet. There is an additional full size bathroom as well. The kitchen is large with a nearly new refrigerator, tons of cupboard space, large gas cooktop, wall oven, and pantry. Laundry room with washer and dryer that are remaining. Home has newer vinyl siding, and upgraded Renewal By Anderson Windows and door.