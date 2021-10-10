 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $264,900

Excellent Condition! This centrally located home has been updated throughout!! Newer Paint, Flooring, Windows, & Roof. 2 bedrooms, full Bath, Updated Kitchen, Front Livingroom and a family room are on the main level!! The 2nd Family room , 3rd Bedroom, and 3/4 bath are located in the lower level. The lower family room would make a great theater/media room and you will see all of the convenient storage areas this home has Plus an extra walkin closet for those seasonal clothes that we all have!!

