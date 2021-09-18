3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $265,000

 Skip to main content
Enjoy this great yard with mature landscaping, towering evergreens, gorgeous flowering plants, patio and covered patio all overlooking Nancy English Park. New to the market, this ranch style home is complete with beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, Pella windows, central air, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, wood burning fireplace, walkout basement, unique design and appeal, corner lot, RV parking, sprinkler system, greenhouse and much more. Priced at $265,000 Call Mary or Paul Petersen to view.

