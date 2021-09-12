 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $265,000

Excited to offer you this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in South Casper! Brand new carpet, fresh paint and new windows throughout! Upstairs has amazing mountain and city views from the living room. Open kitchen and dining area with access to you double tier deck in the backyard. 2 bedrooms and updated tile bathroom! The lower level is cozy with family room, wood burning stove, large master bedroom and another updated tile bathroom! Stucco & stone siding, attached 2 car garage, fully landscaped yard & RV parking!

