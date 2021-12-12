3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $265,000

Seller is offering a $2,000 fence allowance. This comfortable and spacious abode showcases a long list of modern updates that ensures you can simply move in and relax from day one. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms along with multiple living areas and a workspace complete with a built-in desk and storage for working from home. A large living & family room offer space for everyone to spread out and relax plus there’s a dining room with a built-in table with pullout storage and additional cabinets.