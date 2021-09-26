Come see this beautiful East Side home located in a QUIET Cul-De-Sac on a HUGE lot! The kitchen has been updated to include Quartz Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Call Justin Flanigan @ 307-262-2249 for your personal tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $269,000

The way Lane Bunner tells it, the wolf was chasing his Jack Russell terrier, had closed to within 40 yards or so, and he had to make a split-second decision.

The longtime nurse said she was asked to look the other way when students and staff didn’t wear masks on the buses, which is federal law.

Gordon summoned roughly 95 soldiers and airmen to state active-duty orders. They will be assigned to 24 different hospital locations within 17 Wyoming cities, according to the press release.

Yellowstone National Park crews searching for two half-brothers who were reported overdue found one man dead on the eastern shore of Shoshone Lake. The other man has not been located.

Park County Republican Party official Troy Bray told Sen. Tara Nethercott that if he was as "despicable a person as you, I would kill myself." He also called her a vulgarity.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of the death, but have released no additional information identifying the deceased or conveying the cause of death.

Thirty-seven more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects driver fatigue may have contributed to a crash that killed a Wyoming teenager.

The FBI says a county coroner has confirmed that human remains found along the border of Grand Teton National Park are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Felicia, the mama grizzly bear whose troubles won the hearts of the Internet, has successfully shepherded her cubs through a perilous summer.