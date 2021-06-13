Charming downtown property with old world charm. Situated on a modest lot with many options to expand for gardening and grass areas. Hardwood flooring throughout including under carpeting and stairs. Spacious kitchen with room for breakfast dining or center island and private formal dining room. Beautiful staircase that leads to 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, one newly remodeled. Lower level is nonconforming but generously add to additional living areas if needed. Updated furnace and steel siding exterior.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $269,000
