 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $27,900

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $27,900

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $27,900

2003 Liberty with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floor plan, wide hallway, large master suite has 2 walk in closets and extra storage. Fenced yard, deck, and kitchen appliances are included. The home is on a rented lot. Lot rent is $600/mo and includes water/sewer/trash. Bring your TLC! As Is. Seller finance terms are an option with a down payment. Call Dorie G Nelson/Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News