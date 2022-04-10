 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $270,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $270,000

Massive amounts of natural light! Open floor plan, steel roof and vinal siding for low to no maintenance. 2 Central Air conditioning units, and 2 gas furnaces as well as an over sized 2 car garage! Call Daniel White with House Real Estate Group, LLC 307-315-5365 for more information or to schedule a private showing or visit SellCasper307.com

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News