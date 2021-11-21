 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $270,000

3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $270,000

This comfortable and spacious abode showcases a long list of modern updates that ensures you can simply move in and relax from day one. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms along with multiple living areas and a workspace complete with a built-in desk and storage for working from home. A large living and family room offer space for everyone to spread out and relax plus there’s a dining room with a built-in table with pullout storage and additional cabinets. The updated kitchen is a cook’s dream with

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News